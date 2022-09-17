How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rangers bring 1-0 series advantage over Rays into game 2

Texas Rangers (63-81, third in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (80-64, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (7-6, 3.70 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Rays: Shawn Armstrong (2-2, 4.70 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has gone 47-25 in home games and 80-64 overall. The Rays have the fourth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.36.

Texas is 63-81 overall and 33-40 in road games. The Rangers have a 13-32 record in games decided by one run.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Rangers are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 19 home runs while slugging .464. Yandy Diaz is 11-for-32 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager ranks fourth on the Rangers with 51 extra base hits (20 doubles, a triple and 30 home runs). Adolis Garcia is 9-for-30 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rangers: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)