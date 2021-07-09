How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on July 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 9, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (2-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Rays: Shane McClanahan (3-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays travel to play the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

The Rays are 26-16 on their home turf. Tampa Bay is averaging 4.7 RBI per game this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with 56 total runs batted in.

The Blue Jays are 25-20 in road games. Toronto is slugging .454 as a unit. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a slugging percentage of .679.

The Rays won the last meeting 5-1. Ryan Yarbrough earned his fifth victory and Wander Franco went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Robbie Ray registered his fourth loss for Toronto.

