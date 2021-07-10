How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on July 10, 2021: Live Stream
On Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- When: Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-4, 4.06 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (5-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)
LINE: Rays -119, Blue Jays +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Toronto will meet on Saturday.
The Rays are 27-16 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay’s lineup has 106 home runs this season, Brandon Lowe leads them with 18 homers.
The Blue Jays have gone 25-21 away from home. The Toronto offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .340.
The Rays won the last meeting 7-1. Andrew Kittredge notched his sixth victory and Taylor Walls went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI for Tampa Bay. Alek Manoah registered his first loss for Toronto.
