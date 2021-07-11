 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on July 11, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (6-4, 3.36 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) Rays: Rich Hill (6-3, 3.65 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays +108, Blue Jays -125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Toronto will face off on Sunday.

The Rays are 28-16 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has a team on-base percentage of .313, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .366.

The Blue Jays are 25-22 on the road. Toronto has slugged .451 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with a .667 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 28 home runs.

The Rays won the last meeting 5-2. Ryan Yarbrough notched his sixth victory and Brandon Lowe went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI for Tampa Bay. Ross Stripling took his fifth loss for Toronto.

