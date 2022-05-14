How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on May 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Blue Jays aim to stop losing streak in game against the Rays

Toronto Blue Jays (17-16, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (20-13, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (0-0); Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (0-0, 6.14 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -125, Blue Jays +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays come into the matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays as losers of five games in a row.

Tampa Bay has a 20-13 record overall and a 10-7 record in home games. The Rays are 4-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Toronto is 17-16 overall and 10-6 at home. The Blue Jays have an 11-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco is second on the Rays with a .295 batting average, and has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, five walks and 15 RBI. Manuel Margot is 12-for-26 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

George Springer leads Toronto with seven home runs while slugging .522. Matt Chapman is 4-for-32 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .223 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by two runs

Blue Jays: 2-8, .218 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (illness), Phoenix Sanders: 15-Day IL (back), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: George Springer: day-to-day (ankle), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-Day IL (forearm), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)