MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on May 15, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun).

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays square off against the Blue Jays with series tied 1-1

Toronto Blue Jays (18-16, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (20-14, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (4-0, 1.75 ERA, .89 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (1-1, 2.12 ERA, .77 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -130, Rays +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Tampa Bay has a 10-8 record at home and a 20-14 record overall. The Rays have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .303.

Toronto has a 10-6 record at home and an 18-16 record overall. The Blue Jays have hit 37 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wander Franco is second on the Rays with a .286 batting average, and has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, five walks and 15 RBI. Manuel Margot is 12-for-24 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

George Springer has seven doubles and seven home runs for the Blue Jays. Santiago Espinal is 11-for-31 with six doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .206 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .211 batting average, 4.93 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Brandon Lowe: day-to-day (), Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (), Phoenix Sanders: 15-Day IL (back), Chris Mazza: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: George Springer: day-to-day (ankle), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Cavan Biggio: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)