How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on August 2, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun).

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays game won't be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays take on the Blue Jays in first of 2-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (57-45, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (54-48, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (7-8, 3.30 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (6-3, 3.17 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -143, Rays +122; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Toronto Blue Jays to start a two-game series.

Tampa Bay is 54-48 overall and 32-20 in home games. The Rays have a 24-10 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Toronto has gone 23-24 in road games and 57-45 overall. The Blue Jays have hit 132 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

The teams play Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Rays are ahead 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Peralta has 19 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 10-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 20 doubles and 21 home runs for the Blue Jays. Matt Chapman is 16-for-33 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .238 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .293 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Alek Manoah: day-to-day (elbow), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)