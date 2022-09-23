How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on September 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 23, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays bring 1-0 series lead over Blue Jays into game 2

Toronto Blue Jays (84-66, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (83-67, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (0-0); Rays: Jeffrey Springs (9-4, 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Toronto Blue Jays, leading the series 1-0.

Tampa Bay has a 50-28 record at home and an 83-67 record overall. The Rays have gone 55-26 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Toronto is 84-66 overall and 41-34 in road games. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .262, the highest team batting average in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the 17th time these teams meet this season. The Rays hold a 9-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with 20 home runs while slugging .470. Wander Franco is 11-for-37 with three doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 30 home runs while slugging .487. Bo Bichette is 14-for-42 with four doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .238 batting average, 3.89 ERA, even run differential

Blue Jays: 5-5, .268 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: day-to-day (oblique), Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (foot), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Shane McClanahan: day-to-day (neck), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)