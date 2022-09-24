How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on September 24, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Blue Jays bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Rays

Toronto Blue Jays (84-67, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (84-67, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (14-7, 2.40 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 168 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (10-6, 2.92 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -114, Blue Jays -105; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays look to end a three-game skid with a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay is 84-67 overall and 51-28 at home. The Rays are 52-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Toronto is 41-35 in road games and 84-67 overall. The Blue Jays are 29-19 in games decided by one run.

The teams play Saturday for the 18th time this season. The Rays are ahead 10-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has 39 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Rays. Wander Franco is 13-for-37 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 34 doubles, 30 home runs and 89 RBI for the Blue Jays. Matt Chapman is 7-for-32 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .269 batting average, 5.73 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Rays: Taylor Walls: day-to-day (groin), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (foot), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Shane McClanahan: day-to-day (neck), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)