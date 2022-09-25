MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on September 25, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Game Preview: Rays face the Blue Jays leading series 2-1

Toronto Blue Jays (85-67, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (84-68, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (8-4, 3.21 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (12-6, 2.36 ERA, .90 WHIP, 190 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -142, Blue Jays +120; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Toronto Blue Jays with a 2-1 series lead.

Tampa Bay has an 84-68 record overall and a 51-29 record in home games. The Rays have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .242.

Toronto is 85-67 overall and 42-35 in road games. The Blue Jays have a 29-19 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Sunday is the 19th time these teams meet this season. The Rays have a 10-8 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 20 home runs while slugging .472. Randy Arozarena is 12-for-30 with a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

George Springer has 22 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 68 RBI for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 10-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .262 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Rays: Taylor Walls: day-to-day (groin), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (foot), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (leg), Shane McClanahan: day-to-day (neck), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)