How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on June 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Washington Nationals

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jon Lester (0-2, 4.37 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Rays: Tyler Glasnow (4-2, 2.69 ERA, .92 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -206, Nationals +175; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Meadows is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Tampa Bay readies to play Washington.

The Rays are 15-13 on their home turf. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .312 this season, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .383.

The Nationals have gone 11-17 away from home. The Washington offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the majors. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .311.