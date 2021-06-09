How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream on June 9, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Rays face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Washington Nationals

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (3-5, 6.28 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Rays: Shane McClanahan (2-1, 4.11 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays -157, Nationals +136; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Rays are 16-13 on their home turf. Tampa Bay’s team on-base percentage of .314 is fourth in the American League. Yandy Diaz leads the lineup with an OBP of .388.

The Nationals are 11-18 on the road. Washington ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .247 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .312.

The Rays won the last meeting 3-1. Tyler Glasnow notched his fifth victory and Manuel Margot went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Wander Suero took his first loss for Washington.

Live TV Streaming Option