How to Watch Academy Award Nominee ‘Tár’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

With Oscar nominations having been announced on Tuesday, the appetites of cinema lovers everywhere have been whetted. For those looking for a critically acclaimed film to help get their Oscar predictions card filled out, look no further than Todd Field’s “ Tár .” Starring Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett, this intriguing psychological drama follows the life and downfall of fictional composer and conductor Lydia Tár who seems to be her own worst enemy. You can watch TÁR with a subscription to Peacock .

About Academy Award Nominee 'Tár'

Todd Field’s newest film stars Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár, the first female conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic. Tár’s career seems set to take off, with her book “Tár on Tár” about to come out, as well as her upcoming live recording of Mahler’s Fifth Symphony, a performance that could change her career forever. But as this performance approaches, Tár’s personal and professional lives begin to unravel, with a series of bad and dishonest decisions leading to her eventual collapse and downfall.

With a stellar cast that also includes Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, and Mark Strong, Tár promises to be a heady and dramatic delight. Having racked up nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress for Cate Blanchett, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Film Editing, this critically acclaimed film is a must-watch for anybody keeping close tabs on the Academy Awards this year.

