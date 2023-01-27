How to Watch Academy Award Nominee ‘Tár’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
With Oscar nominations having been announced on Tuesday, the appetites of cinema lovers everywhere have been whetted. For those looking for a critically acclaimed film to help get their Oscar predictions card filled out, look no further than Todd Field’s “Tár.” Starring Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett, this intriguing psychological drama follows the life and downfall of fictional composer and conductor Lydia Tár who seems to be her own worst enemy. You can watch TÁR with a subscription to Peacock.
About Academy Award Nominee 'Tár'
Todd Field’s newest film stars Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár, the first female conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic. Tár’s career seems set to take off, with her book “Tár on Tár” about to come out, as well as her upcoming live recording of Mahler’s Fifth Symphony, a performance that could change her career forever. But as this performance approaches, Tár’s personal and professional lives begin to unravel, with a series of bad and dishonest decisions leading to her eventual collapse and downfall.
With a stellar cast that also includes Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, and Mark Strong, Tár promises to be a heady and dramatic delight. Having racked up nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress for Cate Blanchett, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Film Editing, this critically acclaimed film is a must-watch for anybody keeping close tabs on the Academy Awards this year.
Can you watch Academy Award Nominee 'Tár' for free?
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch TÁR as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.
Can you watch Academy Award Nominee 'Tár' offline?
Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download TÁR and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream Academy Award Nominee 'Tár'?
You can watch TÁR on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Academy Award Nominee 'Tár' Trailer
Renowned musician Lydia Tár is days away from recording the symphony that will elevate her career. However, Lydia’s elaborate facade begins to unravel, revealing dirty secrets and the corrosive nature of power.