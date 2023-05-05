How to Watch ‘Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

“ Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi ” is back with a fresh batch of episodes, following her as she tries many different foods and takes in a variety of cultures. Along the way, viewers will discover that Padma’s journey across the country is about much more than food. Tune in to see what she discovers throughout this experience. All 10 episodes of “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” Season 2 premiere on Friday, May 5, so you don’t have to wait to continue this exciting adventure. You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi’ Season 2 Premiere

After a successful first season, “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” is back with all-new episodes, locations, and recipes. The cookbook author and host is jet-setting across the nation, eager to see what each location has to offer. As she makes stops in various cities, she samples the dishes and ingredients that are best known and loved in each area.

Padma also has the chance to delve into American culture, learning more about the origins of the unique foods across the country. As she chats with people from a variety of backgrounds, she learns more about their individuality and what they bring to the table. She hopes to bring light to their unique identities and foster a sense of belonging from location to location. Throughout the new season, she makes connections between food and culture.

Pack your bags and get ready for this thrilling adventure exploring the cuisine in the U.S.

Can you watch ‘Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi’ Season 2 Premiere on Hulu.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer