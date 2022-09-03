How to Watch Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Foo Fighter fans, don’t miss your chance to join the band in saying goodbye to drummer Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins tragically passed away at the age of 50 earlier this year, and his bandmates have decided to gather for a tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 3 at 11:30 a.m. ET to remember their friend. The concert, airing on Paramount+ will be an all-star event, featuring tons of other big-name acts. Though the reason for the concert is a somber one, it will be a huge show, and you can watch it live with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: REALITY.

About The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

“Music is a powerful connector, and we are honored to commemorate Taylor Hawkins’ enduring legacy by bringing together Paramount’s portfolio of brands and assets to build even deeper connections with his global fan base,” Bob Bakish, CEO of Paramount, said in a statement. “From our broad mix of platforms to the universal strength of our brands, Paramount is uniquely positioned to maximize the reach and impact of content worldwide, and we look forward to sharing this meaningful music experience with audiences across every touchpoint.”

Taylor Hawkins had been the Foo Fighters drummer since 1997. In 2005, he was voted the Best Rock Drummer in the world by the British music magazine “Rhythm.” Hawkins passed at the age of 50 in Bogota, Columbia; no official cause of death was announced, and his passing is still being investigated. There’s no better way to say goodbye to a musician like Hawkins than with a celebration of their art and passion, and that’s exactly what this tribute concert aims to do.

The full Wembley Stadium show will be available to stream live across Paramount+ (domestically), Pluto TV (internationally), and MTV YouTube Channels (globally) beginning Saturday, Sept. 3 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Can You Stream The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert For Free?

Yes, if you’re not already a subscriber to Paramount Plus. The streaming service offers new customers a free 30-day trial, so if you’re a huge Foo Fighters fan but haven’t tried Paramount Plus yet, now may be the perfect time.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.