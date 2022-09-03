How to Watch Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
Foo Fighter fans, don’t miss your chance to join the band in saying goodbye to drummer Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins tragically passed away at the age of 50 earlier this year, and his bandmates have decided to gather for a tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 3 at 11:30 a.m. ET to remember their friend. The concert, airing on Paramount+ will be an all-star event, featuring tons of other big-name acts. Though the reason for the concert is a somber one, it will be a huge show, and you can watch it live with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.
How to Watch The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
- When: Saturday, Sept. 3 at 11:30 am ET
- TV: Paramount+
- Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus
About The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
“Music is a powerful connector, and we are honored to commemorate Taylor Hawkins’ enduring legacy by bringing together Paramount’s portfolio of brands and assets to build even deeper connections with his global fan base,” Bob Bakish, CEO of Paramount, said in a statement. “From our broad mix of platforms to the universal strength of our brands, Paramount is uniquely positioned to maximize the reach and impact of content worldwide, and we look forward to sharing this meaningful music experience with audiences across every touchpoint.”
Taylor Hawkins had been the Foo Fighters drummer since 1997. In 2005, he was voted the Best Rock Drummer in the world by the British music magazine “Rhythm.” Hawkins passed at the age of 50 in Bogota, Columbia; no official cause of death was announced, and his passing is still being investigated. There’s no better way to say goodbye to a musician like Hawkins than with a celebration of their art and passion, and that’s exactly what this tribute concert aims to do.
The full Wembley Stadium show will be available to stream live across Paramount+ (domestically), Pluto TV (internationally), and MTV YouTube Channels (globally) beginning Saturday, Sept. 3 at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Can You Stream The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert For Free?
Yes, if you’re not already a subscriber to Paramount Plus. The streaming service offers new customers a free 30-day trial, so if you’re a huge Foo Fighters fan but haven’t tried Paramount Plus yet, now may be the perfect time.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on Paramount+?
Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional $3/month.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.30-Day Trial
Pluto TV
Pluto TV is a free live TV streaming service that provides more than 250 channels of live TV and thousands of on demand movies and TV shows.
Most of what you’ll find on Pluto TV qualifies as “background television.” It’s fine to keep on while you’re scrolling on your phone or cooking something in the kitchen.
Because these aren’t traditional live TV channels, it’s not a great option for live events, news, or sports, but it’s a solid choice for cord cutters who want to supplement their other services with some “comfort food” TV.