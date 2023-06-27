How to Watch ‘Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Enter the vibrant, vaudevillian, limitless world of theatremaker Taylor Mac, where you should always expect the unexpected. On Tuesday, June 27 at 9 p.m. ET, HBO and Max will debut “Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music.” The documentary will detail the marathon theatrical performance where 24 is the magic number. In 2016, Mac performed for 24 hours straight covering the 240-year history of popular music in the United States, dedicating a decade to each hour (complete with 24 costume changes) and performing over 240 songs. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max .

About 'Taylor Mac's 24-Decade History of Popular Music'

An official selection of the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, “Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music” takes audiences inside theatremaker Mac’s titular “24-Decade History of Popular Music,” a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The 24-hour immersive theatrical performance was performed for the first time in front of a live audience at Brooklyn’s St. Ann’s Warehouse and covered music popular in the US, beginning in 1776 and concluding in 2016, from “Yankee Doodle” to “Born to Run.” Each hour was dedicated to a different decade as Mac (who uses the pronoun judy) and 24 musicians took their audience through 240 years of American history and music.

The documentary will feature footage of the performances as well as behind-the-scenes off-stage interviews and footage from the creation of the theatrical experience, detailing not just the work of Mac but also judy’s closest collaborators, including costume designer Machine Dazzle, who create 24 extravagant and spectacular costumes—one per hour—for Mac’s performance.

With performances, banter, and a vaudevillian history lesson, the home audience will for the first time get to see Mac’s vibrant and eclectic marathon performance in New York, as well as subsequent performances on Mac’s world tour.

“Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music” will debut on HBO and Max on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 9:00 pm ET.

