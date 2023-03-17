How to Watch Arizona State vs. TCU March Madness Game Live Online on March 17, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT, the #22 TCU Horned Frogs face the #25 Arizona State Sun Devils from Ball Arena. The game is airing exclusively on truTV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

The TCU vs. Arizona State game will be streaming on truTV, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream truTV on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Arizona State vs. TCU Game Preview: TCU Horned Frogs and Arizona State Sun Devils play in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

Arizona State Sun Devils (23-12, 11-9 Pac-12) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (21-12, 9-9 Big 12)

Denver; Friday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Horned Frogs have gone 9-9 against Big 12 opponents, with a 12-3 record in non-conference play. TCU scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Sun Devils’ record in Pac-12 action is 11-9. Arizona State is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Miles is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 17.3 points. Damion Baugh is averaging 12.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for TCU.

Desmond Cambridge is averaging 13.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Sun Devils. DJ Horne is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Sun Devils: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.