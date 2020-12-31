How to Watch 2020 Texas Bowl: TCU vs. Arkansas on ESPN for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST, the TCU Horned Frogs face the Arkansas Razorbacks from NRG Stadium in Houston, TX in the 2020 Texas Bowl. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
TCU Horned Frogs vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
- When: Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
