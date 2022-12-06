How to Watch Jackson State vs. TCU Game Live Online on December 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the TCU Horned Frogs face the Jackson State Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Jackson State Tigers

When: Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

You can watch the TCU vs. Jackson State game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

If you’re looking to stream College Basketball games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Jackson State vs. TCU Game Preview: No. 24 TCU hosts Young and Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers (1-6) at TCU Horned Frogs (6-1)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -23; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits the No. 24 TCU Horned Frogs after Trace Young scored 28 points in Jackson State’s 69-68 win against the SMU Mustangs.

The Horned Frogs are 4-1 on their home court. TCU is the top team in the Big 12 averaging 39.7 points in the paint. Mike Miles leads the Horned Frogs scoring 7.6.

The Tigers are 1-6 on the road. Jackson State is second in the SWAC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Romelle Mansel averaging 6.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Charles O’Bannon Jr. is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for TCU.

Ken Evans is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Young is averaging 14.1 points for Jackson State.