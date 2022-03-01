How to Watch Kansas vs. TCU Game Live Online on March 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the TCU Horned Frogs face the #5 Kansas Jayhawks from Schollmaier Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Kansas Jayhawks

When: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The TCU vs. Kansas game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream TCU vs. Kansas on ESPN+?

You can watch the TCU vs. Kansas game with ESPN+.

Can you stream TCU vs. Kansas on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the TCU vs. Kansas game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream TCU vs. Kansas on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the TCU vs. Kansas game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream TCU vs. Kansas on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the TCU vs. Kansas game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream TCU vs. Kansas on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the TCU vs. Kansas game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream TCU vs. Kansas on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the TCU vs. Kansas game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream TCU vs. Kansas on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the TCU vs. Kansas game.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Preview: No. 5 Kansas visits TCU following Agbaji's 27-point showing

Kansas Jayhawks (23-5, 12-3 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (18-9, 7-8 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas faces the TCU Horned Frogs after Ochai Agbaji scored 27 points in Kansas’ 80-70 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Horned Frogs are 11-4 on their home court. TCU is the Big 12 leader with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Eddie Lampkin Jr. averaging 2.9.

The Jayhawks are 12-3 in Big 12 play. Kansas is 5-2 in one-possession games.

The Horned Frogs and Jayhawks face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damion Baugh is averaging 10.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Horned Frogs. Mike Miles is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

Agbaji is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 20.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. Christian Braun is shooting 48.3% and averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.