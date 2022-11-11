 Skip to Content
How to Watch Lamar vs. TCU Game Live Online on November 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #14 TCU Horned Frogs face the Lamar Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

TCU Horned Frogs vs. Lamar Cardinals

You can watch the TCU vs. Lamar game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Basketball games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Lamar vs. TCU Game Preview: No. 14 TCU hosts Lamar after Pryor's 23-point game

Lamar Cardinals (1-0) at TCU Horned Frogs (1-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar visits the No. 14 TCU Horned Frogs after Chris Pryor scored 23 points in Lamar’s 63-61 win against the Saint Thomas (TX) Celts.

TCU finished 12-4 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Horned Frogs averaged 68.5 points per game last season, 33.1 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

Lamar went 0-16 in Southland play and 0-18 on the road last season. The Cardinals averaged 61.3 points per game last season, 27.8 in the paint, 10.7 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

