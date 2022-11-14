How to Watch Northwestern State vs. TCU Game Live Online on November 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the #14 TCU Horned Frogs face the Northwestern State Demons. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

You can watch the TCU vs. Northwestern State game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Basketball games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

Northwestern State vs. TCU Game Preview: Miles leads No. 14 TCU against Northwestern State after 26-point performance

Northwestern State Demons (1-2) at TCU Horned Frogs (2-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 TCU plays the Northwestern State Demons after Mike Miles scored 26 points in TCU’s 77-66 win over the Lamar Cardinals.

TCU finished 21-13 overall last season while going 12-4 at home. The Horned Frogs shot 43.9% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range last season.

Northwestern State went 5-9 in Southland play and 2-14 on the road last season. The Demons averaged 73.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.4 last season.