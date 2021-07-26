How to Watch “Team USA Moments” (NBC Gold Zone) – The NFL RedZone For The Olympics

Social media was abuzz this weekend about the dream for a “NFL RedZone” for the Olympics. Well fortunately, NBC already has you covered, it’s just a little challenging to find.

Launched for the 2012 Olympics at “NBC Gold Zone” as a telecast that cut between major moments of the Olympics, is back for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but under a different name.

For the 2020 Games, NBC has renamed it “Team USA Moments”, but it is functionally the same thing. The one difference is for the 2014 Winter Games, it actually had DIRECTV RedZone’s Andrew Siciliano as one of the hosts.

The channel will still provide whip-around coverage that will guide viewers to the best live action happening at the Games at a given moment. On most days, Team USA Moments will stream live from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. ET. However, since it now stream 24/7, where there is not live coverage, it will replay highlights, interviews, and already recorded events on-demand.

How to Stream Team USA Moments

So where exactly can you stream Team USA Moments? To watch, you will either need to install the NBC Sports App on your streaming player or mobile device, or visit the NBCOlympics website.

To unlock the stream though you will need a subscription to a cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service.

Fortunately, there is a way to get access to Team USA Moments (and the entire Olympic Games) for just $10, and that’s through Sling TV. For a limited time, Sling TV is offering just $10 for an entire month. On top of being able to watch and DVR, NBC (in select markets), NBCSN, USA Network, and Olympic Channel from the Sling TV interface – you’ll also be able to unlock the NBC Sports App.

You can download the NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.

How to Unlock NBC Sports App to Stream 2020 Olympics?

If you get access NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the entire 2020 Tokyo Olympics using the NBC Sports App, NBC App, and NBCOlympics.com. In addition to being able to stream all Olympics events live, you can also watch them on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on all major streaming platforms including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log in to the app and unlock free streaming.

If you don’t have cable or streaming credentials, you’ll get a one-time pass of 30 minutes, with 5 minutes of additional access per day.