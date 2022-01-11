How to Watch ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The “Team Mom” cast reunite a decade later on a tropical vacation that is at first fun in the sun, however, quickly turns into anything but rest and relaxation. When drinking, mommy talk, and gossiping collide, there will always be drama. Especially with a surprise unwanted guest… The MTV spinoff series “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” will premiere Tuesday, January 11 at 8 PM ET and will follow with “Teen Mom: Girls' Night In” at 9 PM ET. You can watch for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Series Premiere

When: Tuesday, January 11 at 8 PM ET

TV: MTV

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

About ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’

When cast members from across the Teen Mom franchise come together and celebrate their unique bonds, new friendships form and old frenemies resurface. Watch as Catelynn, Maci, Amber, and Cheyenne of “Teen Mom OG” share their parenting and relationship struggles along with family triumphs.

The cast of “Teen Mom 2” will also join them as Jade, Kailyn, Leah, Briana, and Chelsea continue to navigate being mothers with careers and complex love lives. Lastly, ladies from “Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant” will appear at the reunion; Ashley, Brianna, and Kayla, as well as two new moms Kiaya and Rachel.

The surprise guest in question is former star Farrah Abraham who’s shocking return came with a lot of challenges. Last seen on the show in 2017, Farrah later sued Viacom (MTV’s parent company) a year later claiming she was fired over her adult film industry career.

According to People, Farrah opened up about her experience filming the family reunion, stating a cast member physically attacked her. “I think people should not physically attack you,” the young mom said. “Especially after COVID and every other thing going on in our real world of news, don’t touch people.” She then said, “I still think a lot of the people who are on Teen Mom live in the past. I hope I’m bringing Teen Mom to, like, the 2022s of our world. And I don’t live in the past, I live in the future.”

