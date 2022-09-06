 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
MTV Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

How to Watch ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Beginning this Tuesday, “Teen Mom” fans will have the chance to catch up with the stars of both “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2.” MTV’s newest “Teen Mom” spin-off, “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” follows the young mothers and shows how they connect with one another through their shared life experiences. The jam-packed new series features a total of 15 episodes and the first one premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’

About ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’

Many familiar “Teen Mom” faces return for “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.” The spin-off features Amber Portwood, Briana DeJesus, Cheyenne Floyd, Catelynn Baltierra, Ashley Jones, Jade Cline, Leah Messer, and Maci Bookout McKinney. Though Jenelle Evans isn’t an official part of the cast, the trailer revealed that she will make a guest appearance.

The series gives a look at where each of the women is today. They have children of all different ages and are going through their own battles. As the moms enter new phases of their lives, they are uniting with one another and bonding over their roots as young parents. The new spin-off highlights just how far they have come from their early days on the original MTV series. Amber’s custody battle, Briana’s and Cheyenne’s health concerns, and many more intense moments will be featured.

How to Stream ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” series premiere on MTV using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MTV^
$6		^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: MTV + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MTV + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Comedy Extra
Includes: MTV

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: MTV + 17 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch the 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Preview:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.