How to Watch ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Beginning this Tuesday, “Teen Mom” fans will have the chance to catch up with the stars of both “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2.” MTV’s newest “Teen Mom” spin-off, “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” follows the young mothers and shows how they connect with one another through their shared life experiences. The jam-packed new series features a total of 15 episodes and the first one premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’

Many familiar “Teen Mom” faces return for “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.” The spin-off features Amber Portwood, Briana DeJesus, Cheyenne Floyd, Catelynn Baltierra, Ashley Jones, Jade Cline, Leah Messer, and Maci Bookout McKinney. Though Jenelle Evans isn’t an official part of the cast, the trailer revealed that she will make a guest appearance.

The series gives a look at where each of the women is today. They have children of all different ages and are going through their own battles. As the moms enter new phases of their lives, they are uniting with one another and bonding over their roots as young parents. The new spin-off highlights just how far they have come from their early days on the original MTV series. Amber’s custody battle, Briana’s and Cheyenne’s health concerns, and many more intense moments will be featured.

How to Stream 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” series premiere on MTV using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

