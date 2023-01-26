How to Watch ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Scott McCall is on the prowl, and is ready to return to Beacon Hills, California once again in “Teen Wolf: The Movie,” coming to Paramount+ on Thursday, Jan. 26. The film is a continuation of the 2011 series, and star Tyler Posey returns to play Scott, now no longer a teen, but still very much a werewolf. New threats face the sleepy town of Beacon Hills, but will Scott be able to stave off the end of the world one again? You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.
About 'Teen Wolf: The Movie'
In “Teen Wolf: The Movie,” a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.
Scott bands all of his old allies (and potentially some old adversaries) together to face the new threat as a united front. With the return of a long lost love, Scott and his improvised pack might stand a chance. The people of Beacon Hills better hope they do, because they’re the only shot the little town has to prevent complete annihilation!
Can you watch 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' for free?
Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ on Paramount Plus.
What devices can you use to stream 'Teen Wolf: The Movie'?
You can watch Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Trailer
-
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.30-Day Trial