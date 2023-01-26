How to Watch ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Scott McCall is on the prowl, and is ready to return to Beacon Hills, California once again in “ Teen Wolf: The Movie ,” coming to Paramount+ on Thursday, Jan. 26. The film is a continuation of the 2011 series , and star Tyler Posey returns to play Scott, now no longer a teen, but still very much a werewolf. New threats face the sleepy town of Beacon Hills, but will Scott be able to stave off the end of the world one again? You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus .

About 'Teen Wolf: The Movie'

In “Teen Wolf: The Movie,” a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

Scott bands all of his old allies (and potentially some old adversaries) together to face the new threat as a united front. With the return of a long lost love, Scott and his improvised pack might stand a chance. The people of Beacon Hills better hope they do, because they’re the only shot the little town has to prevent complete annihilation!

'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Trailer