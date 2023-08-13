How to Watch ‘Telemarketers’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

A new docuseries from HBO and Max goes on a deep dive through a 20-year experience shared by two co-workers who become best friends. They both got wrapped up in a charity scheme based in a New Jersey call center. “ Telemarketers ” gives viewers an up-close look at the shady scam and exposes the truth behind the business pedaling for donations. The shocking story unfolds throughout three episodes. The first episode debuts on Max on Sunday, August 13 at 10 p.m. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max .

Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of Max When Pre-Paid Annually

About ‘Telemarketers’ Series Premiere

The new docuseries, “Telemarketers” tells the dark, true story of two call center employees, Sam Lipman-Stern and Pat Pespas, who unearth the details about what’s actually going on behind the scenes. While they think they’re making calls to receive donations for charity, they learn that it’s a billion-dollar scam. The two new friends film wild footage from within the call center, exposing the business for what it really is. It was not the professional workplace it was portrayed as. Instead, it was filled with ex-cons and drug dealers who kept things relaxed and dysfunctional with drugs, alcohol, and humor.

Eventually, the telemarketing business is caught by the government, who discovered that they were not donating 100 percent of their earnings to charity. Instead, just 10 to 15 percent was donated. Sam and Pat become whistleblowers, exposing the darkest deepest secrets of this telemarketing scheme and revealing how the company took advantage of those who were eager to help with their hard-earned dollars. The two friends become involved at a higher level, continuing to use their experiences to call out other schemes.

What is the ‘Telemarketers’ Series Premiere episode schedule?

“Telemarketers” tells this shocking true story in three episodes. You can find the release schedule below:

Episode 1 : Sunday, August 13

: Sunday, August 13 Episode 2 : Sunday, August 20

: Sunday, August 20 Episode 3: Sunday, August 27

What devices can you use to stream ‘Telemarketers’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Get a Free Trial of Max

Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

Click here to activate the offer.

Click “Get Started.”

Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.

Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device. 7-Day Free Trial $14.99 / mo. amazon.com Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of Max When Pre-Paid Annually

2. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer.

Click “Sign-Up Now.”

Create Your Account.

Click “Manage Add-Ons.”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device. Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile.

Click “Account.”

Click “Manage Add-Ons.”

Add Max Free Trial.

‘Telemarketers’ Series Premiere Trailer