How to Watch ‘Tell Me Lies’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Tell Me Lies,” based on the novel of the same name by Carola Lovering, is a new Hulu series about relationships, but a specific type: the ones that prove far more destructive than we would ever imagine. When Lucy and Stephen fall in love, it seems like just another college romance, but this relationship will have permanent consequences for not only their lives but for the lives of everyone around them as well. You can watch the three-episode premiere of “Tell Me Lies” on Sept. 7, with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

About ‘Tell Me Lies’

Lucy Albright is a long way from her New York home when she winds up at a small college on the coast of California. Nevertheless, she picks up college life quickly, proving to be a good student while maintaining a healthy social life. That puts her in the path of fellow student Stephen DeMarco, who is charming, intelligent, and devastating.

Stephen sees something in Lucy that no one in her life had ever discerned, and she quickly falls in love with the vision of herself that she sees in his eyes. But Stephen is also running from a past that’s more complicated than Lucy could imagine, and when it catches up to him the implications for both of them could be ruinous.

The series follows Lucy and Stephen over the course of their eight-year relationship. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives but the lives of everyone around them.

“Tell Me Lies” stars Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, and Alicia Crowder. The first three episodes will debut on Wednesday, September 7, and one episode will be released every Wednesday thereafter.

If you have not yet signed up for a Hulu subscription, yes! Hulu offers a free trial of both its ad-free and ad-supported tiers for 30 days. after which a subscription to ad-supported Hulu is $6.99/month.

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.