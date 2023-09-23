How to Watch Miami vs. Temple 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

On Saturday, the No. 20 Miami Hurricanes will take their talents away from South Beach and head up to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Temple Owls. The undefeated Canes will face off against the 2-1 Owls on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles. Don’t miss any of the action airing on ESPN2, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | One Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

The Temple and Miami game will be streaming on ESPN2, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ESPN2 on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Temple vs. Miami on Sling TV?

You can watch the Temple vs. Miami game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Temple vs. Miami on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Temple vs. Miami game on ESPN2 with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Temple vs. Miami on Fubo?

You can watch the Temple vs. Miami game on ESPN2 with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Temple vs. Miami on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Temple vs. Miami game on ESPN2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Temple vs. Miami on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Temple vs. Miami game on ESPN2 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Temple vs. Miami on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN2 so you won’t be able to stream the Temple vs. Miami game on the streaming service.