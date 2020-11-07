How to Watch Temple vs. SMU on ESPN+ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST, the Temple Owls face the #18 SMU Mustangs from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Temple Owls vs. SMU Mustangs
- When: Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST
- TV: ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.
