 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Villanova vs. Temple Game Live Online on November 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Temple Owls face the #16 Villanova Wildcats. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Temple Owls vs. Villanova Wildcats

The Temple vs. Villanova game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPNU on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Temple vs. Villanova on Sling TV?

You can watch the Temple vs. Villanova game on ESPNU with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Temple vs. Villanova on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Temple vs. Villanova game on ESPNU with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Temple vs. Villanova on fuboTV?

You can watch the Temple vs. Villanova game on ESPNU with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Temple vs. Villanova on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Temple vs. Villanova game on ESPNU with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Temple vs. Villanova on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Temple vs. Villanova game on ESPNU with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Temple vs. Villanova on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the Temple vs. Villanova game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
ESPNU≥ $89.99^
$8		-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: ESPNU + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

Villanova vs. Temple Game Preview: Temple hosts No. 16 Villanova after Dunn's 29-point game

Villanova Wildcats (1-0) at Temple Owls (0-1)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays the No. 16 Villanova Wildcats after Damian Dunn scored 29 points in Temple’s 76-73 overtime loss to the Wagner Seahawks.

Temple finished 11-3 at home a season ago while going 17-12 overall. The Owls averaged 66.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season.

Villanova went 16-4 in Big East games and 9-5 on the road last season. The Wildcats shot 43.2% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.