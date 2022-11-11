How to Watch Villanova vs. Temple Game Live Online on November 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Temple Owls face the #16 Villanova Wildcats. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Temple Owls vs. Villanova Wildcats

The Temple vs. Villanova game will be streaming on ESPNU

Villanova vs. Temple Game Preview: Temple hosts No. 16 Villanova after Dunn's 29-point game

Villanova Wildcats (1-0) at Temple Owls (0-1)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays the No. 16 Villanova Wildcats after Damian Dunn scored 29 points in Temple’s 76-73 overtime loss to the Wagner Seahawks.

Temple finished 11-3 at home a season ago while going 17-12 overall. The Owls averaged 66.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.4 last season.

Villanova went 16-4 in Big East games and 9-5 on the road last season. The Wildcats shot 43.2% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.