How to Watch Wagner vs. Temple Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Temple Owls face the Wagner Seahawks. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Temple Owls vs. Wagner Seahawks

You can watch the Temple vs. Wagner game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Basketball games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

All Live TV Streaming Services

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Wagner vs. Temple Game Preview: Temple Owls begin season at home against the Wagner Seahawks

Wagner Seahawks at Temple Owls

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Temple -15.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Temple Owls open the season at home against the Wagner Seahawks.

Temple finished 17-12 overall last season while going 11-3 at home. The Owls averaged 6.8 steals, 4.6 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

Wagner went 22-6 overall last season while going 9-5 on the road. The Seahawks averaged 71.9 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 28.5% from deep last season.

