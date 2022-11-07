How to Watch Wagner vs. Temple Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Temple Owls face the Wagner Seahawks. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.
Temple Owls vs. Wagner Seahawks
- When: Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST
- TV: ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+
You can watch the Temple vs. Wagner game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.
If you’re looking to stream College Basketball games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|ESPN+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$64.99
|$9.99
|ESPN+
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
All Live TV Streaming Services
Wagner vs. Temple Game Preview: Temple Owls begin season at home against the Wagner Seahawks
Wagner Seahawks at Temple Owls
Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Temple -15.5; over/under is 138.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Temple Owls open the season at home against the Wagner Seahawks.
Temple finished 17-12 overall last season while going 11-3 at home. The Owls averaged 6.8 steals, 4.6 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.
Wagner went 22-6 overall last season while going 9-5 on the road. The Seahawks averaged 71.9 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 28.5% from deep last season.