How to Watch ‘Temptation Island’ Season 5 Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

About ‘Temptation Island’ Season 5 Premiere

Four couples and a batch of hot singles are heading to “Temptation Island” Season 5! On the unscripted show, the couples are split up and left to mingle with the other cast members. They get to know each other and go on dates to put their relationship to the ultimate test. While the couples are apart, there’s a chance that they will create genuine connections with the singles, creating plenty of drama and tension.

Each episode wraps up with the couples meeting with Walberg to recap the latest exciting events. They watch footage of their partners with their new potential love interests, and it’s safe to assume that things will get interesting.

You can meet the couples below.

Vanessa Valente & Roberto Mal (Los Angeles, California)

Kaitlin Tufts & Hall Toledano (Charleston, South Carolina)

Marisela Figueroa & Christopher Wells (Altanta, Georgia)

Leonila “Paris” Pedro & Nzubechukwu “Great” Ezihie (Newark, New Jersey)

This season’s singles include:

Desiree Almeida (Los Angeles, California)

Tia Hairston (Raleigh, North California)

Christian Tesoriero (Ramsey, New Jersey)

Tahjjic Smitih (Dallas, Texas)

Nafeesah Terry (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

Marjorie Guaracho (Boca Raton, Florida)

Brice Robinson (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Michael Zappa (San Diego, California)

Sebastian Baraza (Miami, Florida)

Abby Bryan (Wellington, Florida)

Tamie Lawson (Los Angeles, California)

Griffin Grady (Columbus, Ohio)

Kristian Barbarich (Los Angeles, California)

Makayla Halstead (Albany, Oregon)

Alexius Adams (Dallas, Texas)

Fans can catch up on previous seasons on-demand on Peacock.

Can you watch ‘Temptation Island’ Season 5 Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Temptation Island: Season 5 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘Temptation Island’ Season 5 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What is the ‘Temptation Island’ Season 5 Premiere episode schedule?

Beginning on June 14, new episodes premiere Wednesdays on USA Network.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Temptation Island’ Season 5 Premiere?

You can watch Temptation Island: Season 5 on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Temptation Island’ Season 5 Premiere Trailer