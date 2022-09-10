How to Watch Jackson State vs. Tennessee State Live Online on September 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Tennessee State Tigers face the Jackson State Tigers from Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, TN. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee State Tigers vs. Jackson State Tigers

When: Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN3

The Tennessee State vs. Jackson State game will be streaming on ESPN3, which is available with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ESPN3 on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The two teams will be head-to-head in the Southern Heritage Classic for their 29th meeting. Tennessee State leads the all-time series 17-11, but Jackson State won last year’s game 38–16.

These two teams are lead by former NFL stars. Tennessee State football has Eddie George in charge, while Deion Sanders in the head coach of Jackson State. Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders is Jackson State’s dynamic quarterback and will hope to wear down the TSU secondary.

