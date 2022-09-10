 Skip to Content
How to Watch Jackson State vs. Tennessee State Live Online on September 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Tennessee State Tigers face the Jackson State Tigers from Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, TN. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee State Tigers vs. Jackson State Tigers

The Tennessee State vs. Jackson State game will be streaming on ESPN3, which is available with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ESPN3 on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. For some services, you will need to use your TV Everywhere credentials in the ESPN App to view.

The two teams will be head-to-head in the Southern Heritage Classic for their 29th meeting. Tennessee State leads the all-time series 17-11, but Jackson State won last year’s game 38–16.

These two teams are lead by former NFL stars. Tennessee State football has Eddie George in charge, while Deion Sanders in the head coach of Jackson State. Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders is Jackson State’s dynamic quarterback and will hope to wear down the TSU secondary.

Can you stream Tennessee State vs. Jackson State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Tennessee State vs. Jackson State game on ESPN3 with Sling TV's Orange Plan. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee State vs. Jackson State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tennessee State vs. Jackson State game on ESPN3 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $20 OFF your First 2 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee State vs. Jackson State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Tennessee State vs. Jackson State game on ESPN3 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee State vs. Jackson State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tennessee State vs. Jackson State game on ESPN3 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which has $20 OFF your First 3 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee State vs. Jackson State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tennessee State vs. Jackson State game on ESPN3 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee State vs. Jackson State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN3 so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee State vs. Jackson State game on the streaming service.

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN3 + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN3 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN3 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN3 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN3 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Jackson State vs. Tennessee State Game Preview

