How to Watch Tennessee Titans Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable
The football season has arrived! The 2023 Tennessee Titans schedule begins Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. ET when the team travels to New Orleans to face the Saints. The Titans have an aging roster and a closing window, but there are still plenty of reasons for fans to hope the team can bounce back! The team will appear on CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NFL Network this season, as well as Paramount+ and Prime Video. Watch them chase an AFC South title every week with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch the 2023 Tennessee Titans Season
- When: Starts Sunday, Sept. 10
- TV: CBS, ESPN, Fox, NFL Network, Paramount+, Prime Video
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
About 2023 Tennessee Titans Season
The Titans are hoping quarterback Ryan Tannehill can rebound after injuring his ankle in the 2022 season. Superstar running back Derrick Henry has toted the rock quite a bit over the past few seasons for the Titans, but how much is left in the tank? The team did sign one big-name player this offseason, picking up wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals.
The NFL’s flexible scheduling rules take effect in Week 5 this year. Check out the 2023 Tennessee Titans TV schedule below.
|Date
|Week
|Time (ET)
|Opponent
|TV Channel
|Sept. 10
|1
|1 p.m.
|@ New Orleans Saints
|CBS
|Sept. 17
|2
|1 p.m.
|vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|CBS
|Sept. 24
|3
|1 p.m.
|@ Cleveland Browns
|CBS
|Oct. 1
|4
|1 p.m.
|vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|Fox
|Oct. 8
|5
|1 p.m.
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|CBS
|Oct. 15
|6
|9:30 a.m.
|vs. Baltimore Ravens (London)
|NFL Network
|Oct. 22
|7
|BYE
|Oct. 29
|8
|1 p.m.
|vs. Atlanta Falcons
|CBS
|Nov. 2
|9
|8:20 p.m.
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers (“TNF”)
|Prime Video
|Nov. 12
|10
|1 p.m.
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|CBS
|Nov. 19
|11
|1 p.m.
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|CBS
|Nov. 26
|12
|1 p.m.
|vs. Carolina Panthers
|Fox
|Dec. 3
|13
|1 p.m.
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|CBS
|Dec. 10
|14
|8:15 p.m.
|@ Miami Dolphins (“MNF”)
|ESPN
|Dec. 17
|15
|1 p.m.
|vs. Houston Texans
|CBS
|Dec. 24
|16
|1 p.m.
|vs. Seattle Seahawks
|CBS
|Jan. 31
|17
|1 p.m.
|@ Houston Texans
|Fox
|Jan. 6 or 7
|18
|TBD
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|TBD
Can You Watch the 2023 Tennessee Titans on DIRECTV STREAM?
Yes, there are no blackouts that will affect Nashville-area fans who are trying to watch Titans games on DIRECTV STREAM. Customers will have to grab the Sports add-on pack to get NFL Network, however.
Can You Watch the 2023 Tennessee Titans on Disney+?
No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.
Can You Watch the 2023 Tennessee Titans on ESPN+?
No. The Titans do play one “Monday Night Football” game this season, but it won’t be streamed on ESPN+.
Can You Watch the 2023 Tennessee Titans on Hulu + Live TV?
Of course, Hulu + Live TV carries all necessary broadcast and cable channels for watching the Titans in Nashville.
Can You Watch the 2023 Tennessee Titans on Paramount+?
If the Titans are on CBS in your market, they’ll also be available on Paramount+.
Can You Watch the 2023 Tennessee Titans on Peacock?
No, there are no Tennessee Titans games slated for “Sunday Night Football” as of now.
Can You Watch the 2023 Tennessee Titans on Prime Video?
Yep, when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9.
Can You Watch the 2023 Tennessee Titans on Sling TV?
Sling TV does not offer any broadcast channels in Nashville, but it will offer the Titans’ “MNF” game on ESPN.
Can You Watch the 2023 Tennessee Titans on Tubi?
No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the Titans or any other team in the 2023 season.
Can You Watch the 2023 Tennessee Titans on YouTube TV?
YouTube TV does offer all necessary channels for streaming the Tennessee Titans in Nashville this season.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Paramount+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Get 50% Off
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|$5.99
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|$11.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|NFL Network
|^
$15 (≥ $99.99)
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
All Live TV Streaming Services
Price: $74.99
Includes: CBS, ESPN, and Fox + 33 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $15 Sports Pack
Includes: NFL Network