How to Watch Tennessee Titans Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

The football season has arrived! The 2023 Tennessee Titans schedule begins Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. ET when the team travels to New Orleans to face the Saints. The Titans have an aging roster and a closing window, but there are still plenty of reasons for fans to hope the team can bounce back! The team will appear on CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NFL Network this season, as well as Paramount+ and Prime Video. Watch them chase an AFC South title every week with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Tennessee Titans Season

About 2023 Tennessee Titans Season

The Titans are hoping quarterback Ryan Tannehill can rebound after injuring his ankle in the 2022 season. Superstar running back Derrick Henry has toted the rock quite a bit over the past few seasons for the Titans, but how much is left in the tank? The team did sign one big-name player this offseason, picking up wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals.

The NFL’s flexible scheduling rules take effect in Week 5 this year. Check out the 2023 Tennessee Titans TV schedule below.

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent TV Channel
Sept. 10 1 1 p.m. @ New Orleans Saints CBS
Sept. 17 2 1 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Chargers CBS
Sept. 24 3 1 p.m. @ Cleveland Browns CBS
Oct. 1 4 1 p.m. vs. Cincinnati Bengals Fox
Oct. 8 5 1 p.m. @ Indianapolis Colts CBS
Oct. 15 6 9:30 a.m. vs. Baltimore Ravens (London) NFL Network
Oct. 22 7 BYE
Oct. 29 8 1 p.m. vs. Atlanta Falcons CBS
Nov. 2 9 8:20 p.m. @ Pittsburgh Steelers (“TNF”) Prime Video
Nov. 12 10 1 p.m. @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers CBS
Nov. 19 11 1 p.m. @ Jacksonville Jaguars CBS
Nov. 26 12 1 p.m. vs. Carolina Panthers Fox
Dec. 3 13 1 p.m. @ Indianapolis Colts CBS
Dec. 10 14 8:15 p.m. @ Miami Dolphins (“MNF”) ESPN
Dec. 17 15 1 p.m. vs. Houston Texans CBS
Dec. 24 16 1 p.m. vs. Seattle Seahawks CBS
Jan. 31 17 1 p.m. @ Houston Texans Fox
Jan. 6 or 7 18 TBD vs. Jacksonville Jaguars TBD

Can You Watch the 2023 Tennessee Titans on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yes, there are no blackouts that will affect Nashville-area fans who are trying to watch Titans games on DIRECTV STREAM. Customers will have to grab the Sports add-on pack to get NFL Network, however.

Can You Watch the 2023 Tennessee Titans on Disney+?

No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Tennessee Titans on ESPN+?

No. The Titans do play one “Monday Night Football” game this season, but it won’t be streamed on ESPN+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Tennessee Titans on Hulu + Live TV?

Of course, Hulu + Live TV carries all necessary broadcast and cable channels for watching the Titans in Nashville.

Can You Watch the 2023 Tennessee Titans on Paramount+?

If the Titans are on CBS in your market, they’ll also be available on Paramount+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Tennessee Titans on Peacock?

No, there are no Tennessee Titans games slated for “Sunday Night Football” as of now.

Can You Watch the 2023 Tennessee Titans on Prime Video?

Yep, when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9.

Can You Watch the 2023 Tennessee Titans on Sling TV?

Sling TV does not offer any broadcast channels in Nashville, but it will offer the Titans’ “MNF” game on ESPN.

Can You Watch the 2023 Tennessee Titans on Tubi?

No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the Titans or any other team in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Tennessee Titans on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV does offer all necessary channels for streaming the Tennessee Titans in Nashville this season.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeParamount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$5.99
CBS---$11.99
ESPN---
Fox---
NFL Network^
$15 (≥ $99.99)		---

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: CBS, ESPN, and Fox + 33 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $15 Sports Pack
Includes: NFL Network

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NFL Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NFL Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NFL Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $55
Includes: ESPN, Fox, and NFL Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $11.99
Includes: CBS

Watch a Preview of the Tenessee Titans' 2023 Season

