How to Watch Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans Preseason Game Week 3 Live Online on August 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Tennessee Titans face the Arizona Cardinals from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. The game is airing exclusively on KPNX and WKRN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Titans vs. Arizona Cardinals

In Nashville the game is streaming on WKRN, while in Phoenix, the game is streaming on KPNX, which are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. The channels are also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

According to 506Sports, the game will also be on the following other local affiliates:

Arizona Locals KTTU (My/18 - Tucson)

KOAT (ABC/7 - Albuquerque) Tennessee Locals WREG (CBS/3 - Memphis)

WATE (ABC/6 - Knoxville)

WRCB (NBC/3 - Chattanooga)

WJKT (FOX/16 - Jackson TN)

WJHL (ABC/11.2 - Tri-Cities TN)

WHNT (CBS/19 - Huntsville AL)

WNKY (MeTV/40.3 - Bowling Green KY)

WDKA (My/49 - Paducah KY)

Can You Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Arizona Cardinals on NFL+?

If you want access to every NFL Preseason game not available in your market, you can use NFL+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the NFL regular season, you will be able to watch local NFL games on your smartphone and tablet. For a limited time, you can get it for $4.99 a month or $29.99 for the entire year.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans Game Preview: Offenses struggle during Titans-Cardinals joint workout

By TERRY McCORMICK Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals tried to make the most of their one practice against each other on Wednesday.

The teams held a joint practice ahead of Saturday night’s preseason game. They had agreed to cut their two scheduled workouts to one and limited that session to one-on-one drills and a two-minute team period at the end of practice. Both teams will practice separately on Thursday.

Neither Tennessee’s nor Arizona’s first-team offenses scored a touchdown during the team period. The only scores in the drill belonged to the Cardinals, whose second unit got a TD when backup quarterback Trace McSorley hit rookie receiver Jontre Kirklin in the flat. Titans cornerback Chris Jackson slipped while trying to make the stop, there was no help behind and Kirklin went untouched into the end zone.

That came after the Titans’ second-team offense committed a turnover as Cardinals safety Tae Daley intercepted Malik Willis’ pass and returned it for a score.

The Titans’ first-team offense did not score on either attempt. One possession ended when Arizona’s Byron Murphy got in front of Racey McMath as he went up for the football and picked off Ryan Tannehill’s end zone pass.

“I thought that there was some good stuff. I thought that seven-on-seven was good,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “Down there in the red zone in the one-on-ones, it’s the same stuff, and we just have to realize, it’s going to be contested.

The offenses didn’t do much there in the two-minute. We’ll have to figure that out.

Tannehill offered a similar assessment, saying, “Just inconsistent overall.”

Arizona’s first-team offense didn’t fare much better. While the Cardinals did not have any turnovers, they struggled gaining yards against the Titans defense in the two-minute as Kyler Murray was forced to throw check-downs and underneath routes. He scrambled just once on two drives.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury came away pleased with the work, even in team drills. He said that having NFL officials on hand for practice was good, even if a few penalties hurt Arizona in the period. One penalty in two-minute caused a 10-second runoff that exhausted the clock.

We got what we wanted out of it,” Kingsbury said. “Had some tough penalties called which we’ve got to get cleaned up. But I think just the operation, to have a real NFL officiating crew and working against another team was good for us.

NOTES: Titans running back Derrick Henry worked in team drills for the first time in at least two weeks. He had two carries against the Tennessee defense and looked smooth in running off-tackle on a pair of carries in the period. “He’s been all for whatever it is that we decide is best for him and the team,” Vrabel said of Henry. … Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is suspended for this season’s first six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers, got in some work during the joint practice. Hopkins got past Titans cornerback Caleb Farley to make one play. … Titans rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse, trying to unseat veteran Brett Kern, had nearly all his punts in the period go for 55-plus yards. … Nicholas Petit-Frere continued to get first-team reps at right tackle for the second consecutive practice. … The Titans acquired defensive back Ugo Amadi and a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft from the Philadelphia Eagles for a sixth-round pick in 2024. … The Titans also placed linebacker Monty Rice on the PUP list.