How to Watch AFC Wild Card Game: Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens Live For Free Without Cable

On Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST, the Tennessee Titans face the Baltimore Ravens from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN family of networks, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens

On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans will serve as the opener at 1:05 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. The game will be available on six different networks in ESPN’s first NFL Wild Card Megacast. ESPN and ABC will be the traditional feed, ESPN2 will air The Film Room will real time analysis from the NFL Countdown crew. Freeform will have a Watch Party with Jesse Palmer, Maria Taylor, and performance by DJ Khaled.

The game will also be first NFL playoff matchup to stream on ESPN+. The telecast will focus on analytics, sports betting, and game odds with the crew from NFL Live and Daily Wager.

In this game, all eyes will be on Derrick Henry. Henry led the Titans to knock off the Ravens last season in the divisional round with 195 rushing yards and threw a touchdown pass.

The Raven have a good ground game of their own, averaging 191.9 yards per game with Lamar Jackson, rookie J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards.

You can stream this game without cable on your Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV NOW, and ESPN+.

