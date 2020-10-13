How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills on CBS for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Tennessee Titans face the Buffalo Bills from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills

When: Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with Hulu + Live TV

Due to delays because of COVID-19, the game was moved from Sunday to Tuesday, but will still air nationally on CBS. The matchup sees two undefeated teams the 3-0 Titans and the 4-0 Bills try to remain perfect. The Bills are led by surprise MVP candidate Josh Allen, while the Titans have had a stellar start from Ryan Tannehill.

