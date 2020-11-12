How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:20 PM EST, the Tennessee Titans face the Indianapolis Colts from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. The Thursday Night Football game is airing exclusively on NFL Network, Fox, and Amazon Prime Video, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

The game will be available in 4K directly from the fuboTV interface, or with your TV Everywhere credentials in the Fox App. If you want to stream on just your mobile device, you can watch for free on the Yahoo Sports! or NFL App.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.