 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:20 PM EST, the Tennessee Titans face the Indianapolis Colts from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. The Thursday Night Football game is airing exclusively on NFL Network, Fox, and Amazon Prime Video, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

The game will be available in 4K directly from the fuboTV interface, or with your TV Everywhere credentials in the Fox App. If you want to stream on just your mobile device, you can watch for free on the Yahoo Sports! or NFL App.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T NOWfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$54.99$59.99$54.99$20$30$30$64.99
NFL Network----
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $59.99
Includes: NFL Network and Fox + 30 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $30
Includes: NFL Network and Fox + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NFL Network and Fox + 31 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $54.99
Includes: Fox + 26 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $54.99
Includes: Fox + 23 Top Cable Channels