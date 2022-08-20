How to Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans Preseason Game Week 2 Live Online on August 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Tennessee Titans face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. The game is airing exclusively on WFLA and WKRN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In Nashville the game is streaming on WKRN, while in Tampa, the game is streaming on WFLA which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. The channels are also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

According to 506Sports, the game will also be on the following other local affiliates:

Tampa Locals WESH (NBC/2 - Orlando)

WOGX (FOX/51 - Gainesville)

WTLH (FOX/49 - Tallahassee)

WMBB (ABC/13 - Panama City)

WFNA (CW/55 - Mobile AL) Tennessee Locals WREG (CBS/3 - Memphis)

WATE (ABC/6 - Knoxville)

WRCB (NBC/3 - Chattanooga)

WJKT (FOX/16 - Jackson TN)

WJHL (ABC/11.2 - Tri-Cities TN)

WHNT (CBS/19 - Huntsville AL)

WNKY (MeTV/40.3 - Bowling Green KY)

WDKA (My/49 - Paducah KY)

WEHT (ABC/25 - Evansville IN)

Can you stream Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on NFL Network?

For those who live outside of those markets, the game will be airing on NFL Network, which is available on Sling TV “Blue Plan”, which is offering 50% OFF Your First Month (ONLY $17.50). You can also stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, as well as Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can You Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on NFL+?

If you want access to every NFL Preseason game not available in your market, you can use NFL+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the NFL regular season, you will be able to watch local NFL games on your smartphone and tablet. For a limited time, you can get it for $4.99 a month or $29.99 for the entire year.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans Game Preview: Bucs coach focused on Titans, not Tom Brady's return date

By TERESA M. WALKER AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans must decide if rookie Malik Willis gets a second straight preseason start knowing exactly what they have in veteran Ryan Tannehill.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have Tom Brady, who is due back soon from a personal break from training camp, though coach Todd Bowles said Thursday he has no specific date for the quarterback’s return.

We’ll see,” Bowles said. “We’ll talk about it next week. I’m not concerned about it right now. We’re trying to practice against Tennessee and play a game. I said sometime after Tennessee. There’s no definitive date for me. But we’ll check on it. We’ll keep in touch and we’ll find out.

Brady hasn’t practiced with the Bucs since being excused Aug. 11 for what Bowles called a planned absence from the team to address “personal things.” Bowles said then that the 45-year-old quarterback’s break from practice was arranged before camp opened and that he wouldn’t return until after the exhibition against Tennessee (0-1).

Brady didn’t play in the Bucs’ preseason opener, a loss to Miami. Veteran Blaine Gabbert started, with Kyle Trask, their second-round draft pick in 2020, getting much of the work.

Gabbert had a pass batted down by Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on Thursday before being picked off by Titans cornerback Caleb Farley in a 2-minute drill to end practice.

Bowles said the extra work with Brady out has been great for Gabbert mentally.

The plays might not be there all the time, but the mental reps and what he’s getting and making the right play is very important, not just making a wild play and making the right play,” Bowles said. “So it’s been great to have him there.

Tannehill also didn’t play when the Titans opened the preseason by losing in Baltimore.

Willis, the 86th pick overall out of Liberty in the April draft, got the start ahead of Logan Woodside, who has been Tannehill’s backup the past two seasons.

Coach Mike Vrabel hasn’t made a decision on who starts next but made it clear the Titans want to see as much as possible out of Willis.

It’s why Willis has been getting more work with the second-team offense in 2-minute drills at Woodside’s expense, which continued Thursday. Willis has turned the fight for the backup job into a real competition.

We have to continue to develop Malik in this system, and we’ve had conversations with Logan about his opportunity to compete,” Vrabel said. “But I also feel like we have to try to see how quickly we can bring Malik along. And I think that would be the reason why.

Brady won’t be the only one not playing for the Bucs on Saturday night. Bowles said wide receiver Julio Jones, who practiced both Wednesday and Thursday, against his old team won’t play. Wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage didn’t practice at all in Nashville as they recover from injured hamstrings.

NOTES: Practice ended with a fight as Bucs running back Leonard Fournette came over to punch Simmons, who responded. Vrabel got in the middle to help break it up. Bowles said it was unfortunate the last play turned into a skirmish after good work against the past two days. Vrabel said it was a prime example of players doing dumb stuff to hurt the team. … Derrick Henry worked in individual drills, then went to the sand pit as part of the Titans’ plan for the two-time NFL rushing leader. … Bucs right tackle Tristan Wirfs also left practice early with a trainer. … Titans rookie WR Treylon Burks practiced Thursday after leaving Wednesday’s session early, and he wore a sleeve on his left leg.