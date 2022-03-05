How to Watch Arkansas vs. Tennessee Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the #13 Tennessee Volunteers face the #14 Arkansas Razorbacks from Thompson-Boling Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

When: Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Tennessee vs. Arkansas game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Arkansas vs. Tennessee Game Preview: No. 14 Arkansas seeks 25th victory of season in matchup with No. 13 Tennessee

Arkansas Razorbacks (24-6, 13-4 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (22-7, 13-4 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Arkansas will try to earn its 25th victory this season when the Razorbacks take on the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers.

The Volunteers are 15-0 in home games. Tennessee averages 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 13-4 in SEC play. Arkansas ranks sixth in the SEC with 14.3 assists per game led by JD Notae averaging 3.6.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Arkansas won 58-48 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Notae led Arkansas with 13 points, and Zakai Zeigler led Tennessee with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Chandler is averaging 13.6 points, 4.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Volunteers. Josiah-Jordan James is averaging 9.0 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the past 10 games for Tennessee.

Notae is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 18.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals. Stanley Umude is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 71.4 points, 39.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Razorbacks: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.