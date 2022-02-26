How to Watch Auburn vs. Tennessee Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the #17 Tennessee Volunteers face the #3 Auburn Tigers from Thompson-Boling Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Auburn Tigers

When: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Tennessee vs. Auburn game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Auburn on fuboTV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Auburn game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Auburn on Sling TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Auburn game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Auburn on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Auburn game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Auburn on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Auburn game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Auburn on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Auburn game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Auburn on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Auburn game.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Auburn on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Auburn game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Auburn vs. Tennessee Game Preview: No. 17 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Auburn following Chandler's 23-point showing

Auburn Tigers (25-3, 13-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (20-7, 11-4 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Tennessee plays the No. 3 Auburn Tigers after Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points in Tennessee’s 80-61 win against the Missouri Tigers.

The Volunteers are 14-0 on their home court. Tennessee scores 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 13-2 against SEC opponents. Auburn averages 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Volunteers and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler is averaging 13.6 points, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Volunteers. Santiago Vescovi is averaging 13.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 12.5 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Jabari Smith is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 7.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.