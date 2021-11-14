How to Watch East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Game Live Online on November 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST, the #18 Tennessee Volunteers face the East Tennessee State Buccaneers from Thompson-Boling Arena. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers

The Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream SEC Network on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State game on SEC Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State game on SEC Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State game.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. East Tennessee State game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Game Preview: No. 18 Tennessee meets ETSU

East Tennessee State (0-0) vs. No. 18 Tennessee (1-0)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Tennessee hosts East Tennessee State in an early season matchup. Tennessee is coming off a 90-62 home win against UT Martin on Tuesday. East Tennessee State went 13-12 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee limited its eight non-conference opponents to an average of just 55.9 points per game last season. The Volunteers offense put up 77.6 points per contest on their way to a 7-1 record against competition outside the Southeastern Conference. East Tennessee State went 2-4 against non-conference teams in 2020-21.