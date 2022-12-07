 Skip to Content
How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Live Online on December 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #7 Tennessee Volunteers face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels

The Tennessee vs. Eastern Kentucky game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream SEC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Eastern Kentucky on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Eastern Kentucky game on SEC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Eastern Kentucky on fuboTV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Eastern Kentucky game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Eastern Kentucky on Sling TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Eastern Kentucky game on SEC Network with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Eastern Kentucky on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Eastern Kentucky game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Eastern Kentucky on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Eastern Kentucky game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Eastern Kentucky on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Eastern Kentucky game.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: SEC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Preview: Nkamhoua and No. 7 Tennessee host Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) at Tennessee Volunteers (7-1)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -26.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Tennessee hosts the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Olivier Nkamhoua scored 20 points in Tennessee’s 94-40 win over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Volunteers are 4-0 in home games. Tennessee ranks second in the SEC in team defense, allowing 51.5 points while holding opponents to 34.5% shooting.

The Colonels are 1-2 on the road. Eastern Kentucky has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi is scoring 12.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Volunteers. Julian Phillips is averaging 11.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 38.5% for Tennessee.

Devontae Blanton is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 11.0 points for Eastern Kentucky.

