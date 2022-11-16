How to Watch Florida Gulf Coast vs. Tennessee Game Live Online on November 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the #11 Tennessee Volunteers face the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

The Tennessee vs. Florida Gulf Coast game will be streaming on SEC Network+.

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Tennessee Game Preview: FGCU visits No. 11 Tennessee following Anderson's 22-point outing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-1) at Tennessee Volunteers (1-1)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU takes on the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers after Zach Anderson scored 22 points in FGCU’s 105-61 victory against the Ave Maria Gyrenes.

Tennessee went 27-8 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Volunteers averaged 9.3 steals, 4.3 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

FGCU finished 6-9 on the road and 22-12 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 77.7 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 12.5 on fast breaks.