How to Watch Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Live Online on November 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 25, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the #22 Tennessee Volunteers face the #3 Kansas Jayhawks. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Kansas Jayhawks

The Tennessee vs. Kansas game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Kansas on Sling TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Kansas game on ESPN with Sling TV's Orange Plan. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Kansas on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Kansas game on ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Kansas on fuboTV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Kansas game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Kansas on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Kansas game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Kansas on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Kansas game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Kansas on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Kansas game.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Preview: No. 22 Tennessee plays No. 3 Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks (6-0) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (4-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers take on the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Volunteers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Tennessee ranks ninth in the SEC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Phillips averaging 2.2.

The Jayhawks have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. Kansas is ninth in the Big 12 giving up 67.5 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah-Jordan James is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Volunteers. Phillips is averaging 12.0 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 38.5% for Tennessee.

Jalen Wilson is scoring 24.3 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 16.8 points and 3.8 rebounds for Kansas.

