How to Watch Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Live Online on November 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 25, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the #22 Tennessee Volunteers face the #3 Kansas Jayhawks. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Preview: No. 22 Tennessee plays No. 3 Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks (6-0) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (4-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers take on the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Volunteers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Tennessee ranks ninth in the SEC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Phillips averaging 2.2.

The Jayhawks have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. Kansas is ninth in the Big 12 giving up 67.5 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah-Jordan James is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Volunteers. Phillips is averaging 12.0 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 38.5% for Tennessee.

Jalen Wilson is scoring 24.3 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Gradey Dick is averaging 16.8 points and 3.8 rebounds for Kansas.