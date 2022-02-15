How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Live Online on February 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the #19 Tennessee Volunteers face the #5 Kentucky Wildcats from Thompson-Boling Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Kentucky Wildcats

When: Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Tennessee vs. Kentucky game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Kentucky on fuboTV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Kentucky game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Kentucky on Sling TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Kentucky game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Kentucky on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Kentucky game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Kentucky on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Kentucky game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Kentucky on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. Kentucky game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Kentucky on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Kentucky game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Can you stream Tennessee vs. Kentucky on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. Kentucky game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Preview: No. 19 Tennessee hosts No. 5 Kentucky following Tshiebwe's 27-point showing

Kentucky Wildcats (21-4, 10-2 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (18-6, 9-3 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kentucky visits the No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 27 points in Kentucky’s 78-57 victory against the Florida Gators.

The Volunteers are 13-0 on their home court. Tennessee averages 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Wildcats are 10-2 in SEC play. Kentucky leads the SEC shooting 35.6% from downtown. Jacob Toppin leads the Wildcats shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last matchup 107-79 on Jan. 15. Tyty Washington Jr. scored 28 points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Vescovi is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Volunteers. Josiah-Jordan James is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Tshiebwe is averaging 16.4 points, 15.2 rebounds and two steals for the Wildcats. Kellan Grady is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 78.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.