How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST, the #9 Tennessee Volunteers face the #5 Kentucky Wildcats from Amalie Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Kentucky Wildcats

When: Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Preview: Tennessee Volunteers play the Kentucky Wildcats in SEC Tournament

Kentucky Wildcats (26-6, 14-4 SEC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (24-7, 14-4 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -2; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers and No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats play in the SEC Tournament.

The Volunteers have gone 16-0 in home games. Tennessee ranks fifth in the SEC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Josiah-Jordan James averaging 4.5.

The Wildcats are 14-4 in conference play. Kentucky averages 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Tennessee won 76-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 16. Santiago Vescovi led Tennessee with 18 points, and Oscar Tshiebwe led Kentucky with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Chandler is averaging 13.6 points, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Volunteers. James is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Tshiebwe is averaging 17.1 points, 15.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Wildcats. Kellan Grady is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.