How to Watch McNeese State vs. Tennessee Game Live Online on November 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST, the #13 Tennessee Volunteers face the McNeese State Cowboys. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. McNeese State Cowboys

The Tennessee vs. McNeese State game will be streaming on SEC Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream SEC Network on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. McNeese State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. McNeese State game on SEC Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. McNeese State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. McNeese State game on SEC Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. McNeese State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. McNeese State game on SEC Network with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and Pac-12 Network.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. McNeese State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. McNeese State game on SEC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. McNeese State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Tennessee vs. McNeese State game on SEC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU.

Can you stream Tennessee vs. McNeese State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer SEC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Tennessee vs. McNeese State game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
SEC Network≥ $89.99-^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: SEC Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: SEC Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SEC Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SEC Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

McNeese State vs. Tennessee Game Preview: Vescovi leads No. 13 Tennessee against McNeese after 20-point game

McNeese Cowboys (2-5) at Tennessee Volunteers (5-1)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -34.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Tennessee plays the McNeese Cowboys after Santiago Vescovi scored 20 points in Tennessee’s 64-50 win against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Volunteers have gone 2-0 in home games. Tennessee has a 5-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Cowboys are 0-3 on the road. McNeese ranks sixth in the Southland with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Shumate averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah-Jordan James averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc. Vescovi is shooting 34.4% and averaging 11.3 points for Tennessee.

Shumate is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Cowboys. Trae English is averaging 12.7 points for McNeese.

