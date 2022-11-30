How to Watch McNeese State vs. Tennessee Game Live Online on November 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST, the #13 Tennessee Volunteers face the McNeese State Cowboys. The game is airing exclusively on SEC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. McNeese State Cowboys

McNeese State vs. Tennessee Game Preview: Vescovi leads No. 13 Tennessee against McNeese after 20-point game

McNeese Cowboys (2-5) at Tennessee Volunteers (5-1)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -34.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Tennessee plays the McNeese Cowboys after Santiago Vescovi scored 20 points in Tennessee’s 64-50 win against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Volunteers have gone 2-0 in home games. Tennessee has a 5-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Cowboys are 0-3 on the road. McNeese ranks sixth in the Southland with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Shumate averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah-Jordan James averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc. Vescovi is shooting 34.4% and averaging 11.3 points for Tennessee.

Shumate is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Cowboys. Trae English is averaging 12.7 points for McNeese.