How to Watch Michigan vs. Tennessee Game Live Online on March 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT, the #5 Tennessee Volunteers face the Michigan Wolverines from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Michigan Wolverines

When: Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT

TV: CBS

The Tennessee vs. Michigan game will be streaming on CBS.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Tennessee vs. Michigan Live Stream

Michigan vs. Tennessee Game Preview: Tennessee and Michigan play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Michigan Wolverines (18-14, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (27-7, 14-4 SEC)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tennessee -6; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers and Michigan Wolverines square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Volunteers are 14-4 against SEC opponents. Tennessee is the top team in the SEC in team defense, giving up 62.6 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Wolverines’ record in Big Ten play is 11-9. Michigan averages 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Chandler is averaging 13.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Volunteers. Santiago Vescovi is averaging 13.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

Hunter Dickinson is averaging 18.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Wolverines. Eli Brooks is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 73.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.